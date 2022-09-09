Who is the Top Investor In G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)?

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) is 57.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.84 and a high of $16.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTHX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -14.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.08, the stock is 18.34% and 58.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 5.86% at the moment leaves the stock 83.38% off its SMA200. GTHX registered 7.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.25%.

The stock witnessed a 36.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 215.91%, and is 10.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.30% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) has around 148 employees, a market worth around $674.56M and $28.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 318.75% and -3.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.50%).

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.00% this year

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.71M, and float is at 38.86M with Short Float at 9.67%.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Velleca Mark A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Velleca Mark A. sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $12.64 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Malik Rajesh (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 648 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $5.17 per share for $3351.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73207.0 shares of the GTHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 05, MURDOCK TERRY L (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 648 shares at an average price of $5.17 for $3351.0. The insider now directly holds 20,907 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX).

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 23.80% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 28.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.