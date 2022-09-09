Who is the Top Investor In HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is -15.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.47 and a high of $279.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCA stock was last observed hovering at around $212.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.05% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.6% off the consensus price target high of $283.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -44.14% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $216.21, the stock is 3.24% and 9.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -4.50% off its SMA200. HCA registered -15.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.21%.

The stock witnessed a 2.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.09%, and is 9.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has around 204000 employees, a market worth around $61.88B and $60.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.40 and Fwd P/E is 11.38. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.46% and -22.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HCA Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 292.53M, and float is at 215.08M with Short Float at 1.63%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Elcan Patricia F, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Elcan Patricia F bought 325 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 25 at a price of $198.66 per share for a total of $64564.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89337.0 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Berres Jennifer (SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer) sold a total of 2,358 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $218.87 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11392.0 shares of the HCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Whalen Kathleen M (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $215.38 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 11,373 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -74.43% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is -19.35% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -31.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.