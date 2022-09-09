Who is the Top Investor In Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)?

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) is -6.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.75 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEGN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $43.62, the stock is -5.08% and -11.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -0.82% off its SMA200. LEGN registered 11.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.56%.

The stock witnessed a -10.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.97%, and is -6.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has around 1071 employees, a market worth around $7.20B and $116.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.83% and -24.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.80%).

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Analyst Forecasts

Legend Biotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.20% this year

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.35M, and float is at 127.35M with Short Float at 3.18%.