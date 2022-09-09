Who is the Top Investor In The Allstate Corporation (ALL)?

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is 7.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.11 and a high of $144.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALL stock was last observed hovering at around $125.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.48% off the consensus price target high of $188.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -15.39% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.93, the stock is 0.72% and 2.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 1.68% off its SMA200. ALL registered -4.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.68%.

The stock witnessed a 6.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.15%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has around 54300 employees, a market worth around $34.28B and $50.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.58 and Fwd P/E is 10.97. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.62% and -12.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Allstate Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.80M, and float is at 268.85M with Short Float at 1.87%.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at The Allstate Corporation (ALL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILSON THOMAS J, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that WILSON THOMAS J sold 99,828 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $132.61 per share for a total of $13.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Allstate Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that WILSON THOMAS J (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 142,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $133.39 per share for $18.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99828.0 shares of the ALL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, SPRIESER JUDITH A (Director) disposed off 1,623 shares at an average price of $135.58 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Allstate Corporation (ALL).

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 39.07% up over the past 12 months and The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) that is 3.63% higher over the same period. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is -3.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.