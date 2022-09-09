Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) is -0.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.07 and a high of $142.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $111.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.81% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -28.66% lower than the price target low of $86.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.29, the stock is 5.61% and 26.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 17.42% off its SMA200. WOLF registered 33.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.12%.

The stock witnessed a 35.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.82%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has around 4017 employees, a market worth around $14.06B and $746.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.24. Profit margin for the company is -26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.65% and -21.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.73M, and float is at 123.33M with Short Float at 7.72%.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LE DUY LOAN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $120.34 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Dorchak Glenda (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $75.79 per share for $75794.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7591.0 shares of the WOLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, LE DUY LOAN T (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $75.23 for $75230.0. The insider now directly holds 22,540 shares of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -37.37% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 3.55% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -9.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.