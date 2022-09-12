Adobe Inc. (ADBE) – The 14.08% Upside Potential Remains

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is -30.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $338.00 and a high of $699.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADBE stock was last observed hovering at around $383.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.15% off its average median price target of $459.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.09% off the consensus price target high of $549.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -9.06% lower than the price target low of $362.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $394.78, the stock is -2.37% and -1.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -13.81% off its SMA200. ADBE registered -40.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.06%.

The stock witnessed a -9.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.42%, and is 6.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has around 25988 employees, a market worth around $179.54B and $16.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.56 and Fwd P/E is 24.92. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.80% and -43.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 472.00M, and float is at 463.03M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at Adobe Inc. (ADBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lewnes Ann,the company’sEVP, CMO, Corp Strategy & Dev. SEC filings show that Lewnes Ann sold 794 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $400.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23988.0 shares.

Adobe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that Belsky Scott (EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud) sold a total of 2,711 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $393.58 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26089.0 shares of the ADBE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Garfield Mark S. (SVP, CAO & Corp. Controller) disposed off 132 shares at an average price of $409.75 for $54087.0. The insider now directly holds 2,465 shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 2.14% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -11.03% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -22.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.