Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -1.59% Change This Year

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) is -1.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.89 and a high of $37.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.98% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -23.79% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.71, the stock is 5.00% and 8.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.91 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -1.80% off its SMA200. ACI registered -7.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.08%.

The stock witnessed a 3.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.81%, and is 7.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has around 290000 employees, a market worth around $15.37B and $73.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.09 and Fwd P/E is 10.13. Distance from 52-week low is 14.75% and -21.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albertsons Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.70% this year.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 513.30M, and float is at 310.51M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MORRIS SUSAN,the company’sEVP & Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that MORRIS SUSAN sold 252,002 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $28.86 per share for a total of $7.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Albertsons Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that MORRIS SUSAN (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 252,003 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $28.25 per share for $7.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the ACI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Larson Robert Bruce (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $26.79 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 80,241 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI).