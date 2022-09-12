Analysts suggest NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) could spike 48.6% in a year

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) is 5.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $6.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.6% off the consensus price target high of $8.95 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 7.07% higher than the price target low of $4.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.60, the stock is 11.73% and 15.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 1.14% off its SMA200. NXE registered -17.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.72%.

The stock witnessed a 10.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.17%, and is 11.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 35.66% and -29.88% from its 52-week high.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 479.28M, and float is at 399.78M with Short Float at 4.24%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE): Who are the competitors?

