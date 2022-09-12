CZR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Now

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is -48.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.10 and a high of $119.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CZR stock was last observed hovering at around $46.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.62% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -51.03% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.33, the stock is 4.24% and 9.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -26.22% off its SMA200. CZR registered -54.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.61%.

The stock witnessed a -0.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.65%, and is 13.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $9.90B and $10.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 76.96. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.69% and -59.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.90% this year.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.00M, and float is at 204.91M with Short Float at 6.15%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOMICK DAVID P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TOMICK DAVID P bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $38.39 per share for a total of $42229.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5800.0 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that KORNSTEIN DON R (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $38.10 per share for $95250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34353.0 shares of the CZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, KORNSTEIN DON R (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $39.00 for $39000.0. The insider now directly holds 31,853 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading -12.59% down over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -72.31% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -18.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.