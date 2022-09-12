DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is -30.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.89 and a high of $164.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXCM stock was last observed hovering at around $91.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.06% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -11.92% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.89, the stock is 7.76% and 10.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.88% off its SMA200. DXCM registered -32.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.39%.

The stock witnessed a 3.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.34%, and is 11.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $35.96B and $2.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 195.97 and Fwd P/E is 84.06. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.86% and -43.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.50% this year.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 392.50M, and float is at 391.03M with Short Float at 3.42%.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at DexCom Inc. (DXCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dolan Matthew Vincent,the company’sSVP Corporate Strategy-Develop. SEC filings show that Dolan Matthew Vincent sold 5 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $81.63 per share for a total of $408.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26536.0 shares.

DexCom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Pacelli Steven Robert (EVP Managing Director Dexcom V) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $84.21 per share for $84210.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the DXCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, Pacelli Steven Robert (EVP Managing Director Dexcom V) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $83.07 for $83070.0. The insider now directly holds 138,700 shares of DexCom Inc. (DXCM).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -15.24% down over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is -11.04% lower over the same period. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is -57.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.