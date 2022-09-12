EAF Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Now

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) is -49.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.52 and a high of $13.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EAF stock was last observed hovering at around $5.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.92, the stock is -7.92% and -13.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -35.83% off its SMA200. EAF registered -44.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.96%.

The stock witnessed a -12.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.76%, and is 4.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has around 1353 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.11 and Fwd P/E is 4.72. Profit margin for the company is 34.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.25% and -55.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.80%).

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.85M, and float is at 256.21M with Short Float at 2.66%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Germain Jean-Marc,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Germain Jean-Marc bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $11.96 per share for a total of $59800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

GrafTech International Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Germain Jean-Marc (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $12.75 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the EAF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Rintoul David J. (President and CEO) disposed off 45,750 shares at an average price of $12.86 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 115,655 shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF).