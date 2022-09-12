Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -1.32% Change This Year

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) is -1.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $21.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.16, the stock is 8.19% and 20.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -0.23% off its SMA200. XPRO registered -18.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.05%.

The stock witnessed a 12.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.04%, and is 10.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.70. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.45% and -33.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.50% this year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.58M, and float is at 100.18M with Short Float at 4.06%.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mosing D. Keith,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mosing D. Keith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Mosing D. Keith (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the XPRO stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weatherford International plc (WFRD) that is trading 84.65% up over the past 12 months and Shell plc (SHEL) that is 36.34% higher over the same period. Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is 1.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.