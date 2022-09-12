Fastenal Company (FAST) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is -20.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.68 and a high of $64.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FAST stock was last observed hovering at around $50.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.67% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -21.9% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.20, the stock is -3.24% and -0.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -6.98% off its SMA200. FAST registered -4.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.00%.

The stock witnessed a -5.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.10%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Fastenal Company (FAST) has around 21629 employees, a market worth around $29.12B and $6.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.67 and Fwd P/E is 26.31. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.08% and -20.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.20%).

Fastenal Company (FAST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastenal Company (FAST) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastenal Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/13/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 575.46M, and float is at 573.67M with Short Float at 2.33%.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Fastenal Company (FAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Charles S.,the company’sSENIOR EXECUTIVE VP. SEC filings show that Miller Charles S. sold 23,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $55.90 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

Fastenal Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Lisowski Sheryl Ann (CAO/CONTROLLER/TREASURER) bought a total of 1,058 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $46.63 per share for $49330.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5096.0 shares of the FAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Jansen James C (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $48.92 for $48920.0. The insider now directly holds 26,176 shares of Fastenal Company (FAST).

Fastenal Company (FAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -23.50% down over the past 12 months and The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is -9.65% lower over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is 1.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.