Navient Corporation (NAVI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is -31.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.45 and a high of $23.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAVI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.77% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.53, the stock is -9.16% and -7.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -15.50% off its SMA200. NAVI registered -37.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.84%.

The stock witnessed a -12.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.62%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) has around 4330 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.77 and Fwd P/E is 4.85. Profit margin for the company is 34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.71% and -38.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navient Corporation (NAVI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navient Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.30% this year.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.00M, and float is at 136.71M with Short Float at 6.86%.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Navient Corporation (NAVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Newbury Investors LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Newbury Investors LLC bought 326,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $17.13 per share for a total of $5.58 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29.45 million shares.

Navient Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Newbury Investors LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 315,408 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $17.13 per share for $5.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29.12 million shares of the NAVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, HAUBER STEPHEN M (EVP, Chief Risk&Compliance Off) disposed off 3,161 shares at an average price of $17.66 for $55839.0. The insider now directly holds 186,806 shares of Navient Corporation (NAVI).

Navient Corporation (NAVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SLM Corporation (SLM) that is trading -12.32% down over the past 12 months and Nelnet Inc. (NNI) that is 1.76% higher over the same period.