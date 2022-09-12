PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) is -35.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $10.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PXMD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $3.17, the stock is -17.06% and -17.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -17.06% off its SMA200.

Distance from 52-week low is 13.19% and -69.75% from its 52-week high.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.02M, and float is at 0.30M.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Derby Michael,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Derby Michael bought 95,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $5.25 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.34 million shares.

PaxMedica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that TardiMed Sciences LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 95,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $5.25 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.34 million shares of the PXMD stock.