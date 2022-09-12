SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) – The -25.91% Downside Potential Remains

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) is 96.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.49 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIGA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -25.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -25.91% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.85, the stock is -28.29% and -20.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 39.40% off its SMA200. SIGA registered 116.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.61%.

The stock witnessed a -39.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.29%, and is -2.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $985.15M and $147.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.09 and Fwd P/E is 20.98. Profit margin for the company is 48.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.38% and -48.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.70%).

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SIGA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.68M, and float is at 40.89M with Short Float at 16.25%.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antal James,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Antal James sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $7.82 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) that is trading -57.15% down over the past 12 months and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) that is 47.11% higher over the same period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is -11.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.