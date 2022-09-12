T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) – The 15.29% Upside Potential Remains

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is 25.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.51 and a high of $148.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMUS stock was last observed hovering at around $145.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $172.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.92% off the consensus price target high of $214.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -13.83% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.70, the stock is 0.51% and 3.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.58 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 14.27% off its SMA200. TMUS registered 10.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.94%.

The stock witnessed a 0.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.53%, and is 1.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $182.29B and $80.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 106.43 and Fwd P/E is 22.71. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.53% and -1.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 600.12M with Short Float at 2.42%.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bazzano Dara,the company’sSVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Bazzano Dara sold 1,902 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $143.94 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11251.0 shares.

T-Mobile US Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Field Callie R (President, Business Group) sold a total of 6,944 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $144.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91427.0 shares of the TMUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, SIEVERT G MICHAEL (President and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $145.77 for $2.92 million. The insider now directly holds 614,472 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS).

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -22.41% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -17.97% lower over the same period.