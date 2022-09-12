The Southern Company (SO): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SO Stock Is Going Next

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is 15.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.99 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $79.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.49% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -30.36% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.52, the stock is 1.07% and 5.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 11.89% off its SMA200. SO registered 18.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.90%.

The stock witnessed a 1.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.10%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27300 employees, a market worth around $84.41B and $25.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.13 and Fwd P/E is 20.93. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.38% and -1.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The Southern Company (SO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Southern Company (SO) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Southern Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year.

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 1.15%.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kuczynski Stephen E,the company’sPres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear. SEC filings show that Kuczynski Stephen E sold 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $79.47 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) sold a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $78.37 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Kerr, II James Y (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $76.00 for $1.9 million. The insider now directly holds 136,987 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 4.73% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is 5.99% higher over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 15.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.