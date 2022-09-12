TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 9.02% Change This Year

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) is 9.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.23 and a high of $37.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPIC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.54% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.75% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -25.46% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.31, the stock is -15.99% and 0.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing -13.47% at the moment leaves the stock 14.18% off its SMA200. TPIC registered -53.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.56%.

The stock witnessed a -33.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.10%, and is -8.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $702.96M and $1.71B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.71% and -56.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.30%).

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TPI Composites Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -726.50% this year.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.97M, and float is at 35.68M with Short Float at 12.30%.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAM Partners Trust,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAM Partners Trust sold 2,512 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $18.59 per share for a total of $46698.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81623.0 shares.

TPI Composites Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,512 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $18.59 per share for $46698.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81623.0 shares of the TPIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Lockard Steven C (Director) disposed off 139,072 shares at an average price of $18.47 for $2.57 million. The insider now directly holds 370,487 shares of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC).

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) that is trading -5.62% down over the past 12 months.