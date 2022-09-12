What should you know before buying stock in Biodesix Inc. (BDSX)

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) is -65.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $10.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDSX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 63.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is -9.96% and -10.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 19.61% at the moment leaves the stock -33.40% off its SMA200. BDSX registered -80.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.09%.

The stock witnessed a -30.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.02%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.02% over the week and 10.38% over the month.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $61.20M and $31.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.40% and -82.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-130.10%).

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biodesix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.24M, and float is at 12.68M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cowie Robin Harper,the company’sCFO, Sec’y & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Cowie Robin Harper sold 3,533 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $2.53 per share for a total of $8932.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66537.0 shares.

Biodesix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Georgantas Robert William III (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 1,686 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $2.53 per share for $4263.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22244.0 shares of the BDSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Hutton Scott (President & CEO) disposed off 13,634 shares at an average price of $2.53 for $34469.0. The insider now directly holds 75,009 shares of Biodesix Inc. (BDSX).