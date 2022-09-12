What should you know before buying stock in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) is 56.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $14.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IEA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.07% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.43, the stock is 0.86% and 16.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 36.25% off its SMA200. IEA registered 9.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.73%.

The stock witnessed a 1.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.98%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.92% over the week and 0.87% over the month.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) has around 2883 employees, a market worth around $694.66M and $2.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.18. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.26% and -0.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.30% this year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.42M, and float is at 45.78M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOERBEEK PETER J,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MOERBEEK PETER J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $8.71 per share for a total of $87100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that GARNER CHARLES HUGH FARKAS (Director) bought a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $9.07 per share for $49885.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the IEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Hanson Christopher (EVP, Wind Operations) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $9.67 for $19340.0. The insider now directly holds 145,461 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA).