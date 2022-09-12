Why should you keep an eye on Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV)?

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) is -3.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.58 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMTV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $7.04, the stock is -2.70% and -7.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 7.30% off its SMA200. HMTV registered -41.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.41%.

The stock witnessed a -9.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.68%, and is -2.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) has around 363 employees, a market worth around $285.89M and $210.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.65% and -45.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 984.50% this year.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.99M, and float is at 18.12M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fine Capital Partners, L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $3.72 per share for a total of $55758.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.42 million shares.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Fine Capital Partners, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $4.00 per share for $47965.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.4 million shares of the HMTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.99 for $99698.0. The insider now directly holds 3,388,930 shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV).

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -51.36% down over the past 12 months and AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is -45.58% lower over the same period. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is -48.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.