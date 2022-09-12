Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) is -26.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.16 and a high of $136.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZEN stock was last observed hovering at around $76.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.33% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.21% higher than the price target low of $77.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.56, the stock is -0.06% and 1.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -20.64% off its SMA200. ZEN registered -36.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.63%.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.89%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.49% over the week and 0.38% over the month.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) has around 6540 employees, a market worth around $9.48B and $1.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 83.04. Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.36% and -43.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zendesk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.84M, and float is at 122.43M with Short Float at 11.37%.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Insider Activity

A total of 278 insider transactions have happened at Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 135 and purchases happening 143 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Titterton Jeffrey J,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Titterton Jeffrey J sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $76.75 per share for a total of $1.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 687.0 shares.

Zendesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that McDermott Adrian (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 813 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $76.43 per share for $62138.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94385.0 shares of the ZEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Gennaro Norman (President of Sales) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $76.31 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 27,617 shares of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN).

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -37.64% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -34.35% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -15.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.