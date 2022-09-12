Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is -40.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.61 and a high of $104.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $37.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.13% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -35.29% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.88, the stock is 7.33% and 7.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -17.60% off its SMA200. Z registered -59.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.02%.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.98%, and is 10.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has around 6549 employees, a market worth around $9.31B and $11.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.99. Distance from 52-week low is 32.42% and -63.59% from its 52-week high.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 438.30% this year.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.97M, and float is at 163.27M with Short Float at 17.94%.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (Z) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spaulding Dan,the company’sChief People Officer. SEC filings show that Spaulding Dan sold 7,296 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $34.60 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34509.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Daimler Susan (President of Zillow) sold a total of 3,241 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $33.55 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23727.0 shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Daimler Susan (President of Zillow) disposed off 5,835 shares at an average price of $33.49 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 42,708 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (Z).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -34.43% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 15.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.