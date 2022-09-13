Altice USA Inc. (ATUS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ATUS Stock Is Going Next

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -35.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $27.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $10.49, the stock is 1.24% and 3.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -12.77% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -60.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.15%.

The stock witnessed a -8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.90%, and is 6.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $9.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.03. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.39% and -62.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 186.70% this year.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 454.67M, and float is at 391.06M with Short Float at 10.35%.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mullen Mark,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mullen Mark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $15.54 per share for a total of $77700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3500.0 shares.

Altice USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $14.59 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ATUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.08 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).