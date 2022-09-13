Apple Inc. (AAPL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -7.96% Change This Year

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is -7.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $129.04 and a high of $182.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAPL stock was last observed hovering at around $157.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.06% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.71% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -33.96% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.43, the stock is -0.59% and 3.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 103.71 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 1.49% off its SMA200. AAPL registered 9.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.62%.

The stock witnessed a -3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.18%, and is 4.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has around 154000 employees, a market worth around $2577.88B and $387.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.00 and Fwd P/E is 25.29. Profit margin for the company is 25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.65% and -10.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.00%).

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.40% this year.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.16B, and float is at 16.06B with Short Float at 0.72%.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maestri Luca,the company’sSenior Vice President, CFO. SEC filings show that Maestri Luca sold 96,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $174.95 per share for a total of $16.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Apple Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Adams Katherine L. (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $164.77 per share for $4.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the AAPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Adams Katherine L. (SVP, GC and Secretary) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $161.72 for $4.04 million. The insider now directly holds 452,334 shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -9.83% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -21.17% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -21.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.