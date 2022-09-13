Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is -64.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $13.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.71, the stock is -20.01% and -20.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.52 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -47.65% off its SMA200. GOEV registered -60.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.54%.

The stock witnessed a -27.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.15%, and is -6.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 54.86% and -79.70% from its 52-week high.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.70% this year.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 271.33M, and float is at 212.94M with Short Float at 15.20%.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURTHY RAMESH,the company’sSVP, ICFO and CAO. SEC filings show that MURTHY RAMESH sold 511 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $3.90 per share for a total of $1993.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Canoo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Sheeran Josette (President) sold a total of 108,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $3.90 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.4 million shares of the GOEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Aquila Tony (Executive Chairman and CEO) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $3.98 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 2,538,828 shares of Canoo Inc. (GOEV).