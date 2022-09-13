Check out this: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) could be on the verge of a big rally

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is -28.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.31 and a high of $29.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $14.80, the stock is 8.19% and 15.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.1 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -15.31% off its SMA200. NCLH registered -39.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.38%.

The stock witnessed a 7.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.46%, and is 13.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 34700 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $2.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.67. Distance from 52-week low is 43.55% and -49.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.11M, and float is at 418.93M with Short Float at 9.68%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kempa Mark,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Kempa Mark sold 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that SHERMAN HOWARD J (Pres. & CEO Oceania Cruises) sold a total of 86,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $13.63 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the NCLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Galbut Russell W (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $15.12 for $1.51 million. The insider now directly holds 489,917 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -36.79% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -53.41% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -53.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.