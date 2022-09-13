DAL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Now

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is -15.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.09 and a high of $46.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $32.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $33.15, the stock is 0.85% and 3.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.25 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -10.00% off its SMA200. DAL registered -15.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.37%.

The stock witnessed a -2.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.61%, and is 7.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $20.90B and $41.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.03 and Fwd P/E is 6.15. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.99% and -28.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/13/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.20% this year.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 641.20M, and float is at 638.86M with Short Float at 2.44%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bastian Edward H,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bastian Edward H sold 47,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $31.58 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Taylor David S (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $29.31 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43010.0 shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Smith Joanne D (EVP & Chief People Officer) disposed off 7,704 shares at an average price of $41.48 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 113,153 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -19.06% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is -11.55% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -23.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.