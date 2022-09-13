Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is -43.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.34 and a high of $19.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -57.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.47, the stock is -0.25% and -8.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.34 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -29.95% off its SMA200. HBI registered -49.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.90%.

The stock witnessed a -11.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.88%, and is 9.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has around 59000 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $6.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.45 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.62% and -51.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 832.70% this year.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 349.77M, and float is at 345.65M with Short Float at 8.96%.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Johnson James C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Johnson James C bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $9.11 per share for a total of $18220.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26913.0 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that MOISON FRANCK J (Director) bought a total of 6,470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $8.59 per share for $55581.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49187.0 shares of the HBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, GRIFFIN BOBBY J (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $8.40 for $16810.0. The insider now directly holds 11,515 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Who are the competitors?

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -37.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.