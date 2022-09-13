Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is -60.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.72 and a high of $47.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEOG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $18.06, the stock is -11.01% and -16.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.76 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -40.85% off its SMA200. NEOG registered -57.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.58%.

The stock witnessed a -17.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.81%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has around 2108 employees, a market worth around $3.81B and $527.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.40 and Fwd P/E is 31.14. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.01% and -62.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.11M, and float is at 215.80M with Short Float at 10.02%.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Neogen Corporation (NEOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vetter Darci L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Vetter Darci L bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $21.83 per share for a total of $24013.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1384.0 shares.

Neogen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Green Ronald D (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $22.50 per share for $33750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10694.0 shares of the NEOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, ADENT JOHN EDWARD (President & CEO) acquired 17,500 shares at an average price of $23.07 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 58,103 shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 1.26% up over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 58.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.