Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Is Down -66.05% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is -66.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.03 and a high of $25.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $4.96, the stock is 3.30% and -2.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.62 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -40.56% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -73.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.70%.

The stock witnessed a -17.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.98%, and is 20.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2816 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $15.44B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.92% and -80.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.80% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 624.96M, and float is at 526.28M with Short Float at 12.99%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Low Ah Kee Andrew,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Low Ah Kee Andrew sold 183,782 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $5.26 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.52 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Wu Eric Chung-Wei (CEO) sold a total of 82,288 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $5.26 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33.2 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, Wu Eric Chung-Wei (CEO) disposed off 166,311 shares at an average price of $5.26 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 33,278,990 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).