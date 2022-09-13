Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is -66.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $31.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $6.95, the stock is 6.82% and 22.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.32 million and changing 3.89% at the moment leaves the stock -28.63% off its SMA200. PACB registered -76.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.80%.

The stock witnessed a -12.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.38%, and is 30.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.17% over the week and 11.40% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $139.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.52% and -77.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -628.30% this year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.50M, and float is at 205.00M with Short Float at 15.96%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farmer Michele. SEC filings show that Farmer Michele sold 3,573 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $5.55 per share for a total of $19819.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60354.0 shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Kim Susan G. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $11.06 per share for $11746.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, HENRY CHRISTIAN O (President & CEO) disposed off 2,122 shares at an average price of $11.09 for $23533.0. The insider now directly holds 672,358 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 1.26% up over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is -78.68% lower over the same period. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -53.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.