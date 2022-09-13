QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is -27.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.22 and a high of $193.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $132.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.8% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -2.31% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.00, the stock is -4.58% and -6.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.5 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -13.24% off its SMA200. QCOM registered -6.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.70%.

The stock witnessed a -10.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.15%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $145.74B and $42.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.78 and Fwd P/E is 10.27. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.50% and -31.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.20%).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.00% this year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.12B with Short Float at 1.28%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLEK ERIN L,the company’sSVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that POLEK ERIN L sold 70 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $145.68 per share for a total of $10198.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that POLEK ERIN L (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 1,521 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $129.95 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the QCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, CATHEY JAMES J (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,600 shares at an average price of $145.04 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 855 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -35.47% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 6.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.