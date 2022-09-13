Things appear to be looking up for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) is -30.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $9.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLOV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -29.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is -8.75% and -6.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.59 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -13.74% off its SMA200. CLOV registered -69.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.50%.

The stock witnessed a -17.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.18%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has around 680 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $2.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.31% and -72.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.70%).

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 476.06M, and float is at 337.70M with Short Float at 10.66%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHAPIRO LEE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SHAPIRO LEE bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $3.10 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Clover Health Investments Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Clinton Chelsea (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $2.53 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the CLOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Palihapitiya Chamath (10% Owner) acquired 1,739,130 shares at an average price of $5.75 for $10.0 million. The insider now directly holds 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV).