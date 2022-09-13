Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is -4.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.30 and a high of $68.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWTR stock was last observed hovering at around $42.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.6% off the consensus price target high of $54.20 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -88.23% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.41, the stock is -0.15% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.78 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 2.25% off its SMA200. TWTR registered -32.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.48%.

The stock witnessed a -5.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.23%, and is 7.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $31.43B and $5.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.45. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.30% and -39.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 30 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twitter Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.70% this year.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 766.84M, and float is at 635.95M with Short Float at 5.52%.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Twitter Inc. (TWTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEGAL NED D.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SEGAL NED D. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $42.80 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Twitter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Caldwell Nick V. (General Manager of Core Tech) sold a total of 4,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $41.02 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the TWTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Beykpour Kayvon (General Manager of Consumer) disposed off 14,878 shares at an average price of $41.09 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 396,341 shares of Twitter Inc. (TWTR).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -9.83% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -21.17% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -21.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.