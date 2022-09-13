Viatris Inc. (VTRS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is -25.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.32 and a high of $15.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $10.11, the stock is -0.26% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.77 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -13.53% off its SMA200. VTRS registered -26.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.90%.

The stock witnessed a -7.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.73%, and is 6.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $12.01B and $17.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.15 and Fwd P/E is 3.04. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.48% and -35.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Viatris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 1.96%.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Viatris Inc. (VTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by van der Meer Mohr Pauline,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that van der Meer Mohr Pauline sold 9,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $10.58 per share for a total of $99912.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20543.0 shares.

Viatris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Taddese Menassiesold a total of 8,813 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $12.07 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, CORNWELL W DON (Director) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $9.90 for $26721.0. The insider now directly holds 22,031 shares of Viatris Inc. (VTRS).

Viatris Inc. (VTRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Catalent Inc. (CTLT) that is trading -30.23% down over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 1.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.