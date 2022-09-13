Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) is -30.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $7.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBIG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is 12.48% and 6.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.47 million and changing 13.00% at the moment leaves the stock -33.94% off its SMA200. BBIG registered -79.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.61%.

The stock witnessed a 59.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.73%, and is 24.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.95% over the week and 17.79% over the month.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $222.50M and $18.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.66% and -85.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.90%).

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.59M, and float is at 184.29M with Short Float at 19.69%.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McFillin Phillip Anthony,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $1.20 per share for a total of $60000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that McFillin Phillip Anthony (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $1.44 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the BBIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, McFillin Phillip Anthony (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 329,756 shares of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG).