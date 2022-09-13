What should you know before buying stock in Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) is 56.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $2.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSAT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.0% higher than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.82, the stock is -1.60% and 15.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.86 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock 40.41% off its SMA200. GSAT registered -30.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.06%.

The stock witnessed a 9.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.94%, and is -10.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.43% over the week and 12.83% over the month.

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) has around 329 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $136.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.66% and -38.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.30%).

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globalstar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year.

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.80B, and float is at 683.16M with Short Float at 5.71%.

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ponder L Barbee IV,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Ponder L Barbee IV bought 15,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $1.78 per share for a total of $27530.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.61 million shares.

Globalstar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Wolff Benjamin G (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $1.81 per share for $18111.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the GSAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, COWAN KEITH O (Director) acquired 88,000 shares at an average price of $1.69 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 626,468 shares of Globalstar Inc. (GSAT).

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DISH Network Corporation (DISH) that is trading -54.13% down over the past 12 months and EchoStar Corporation (SATS) that is -29.68% lower over the same period. Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) is -3.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.