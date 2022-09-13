Why should you keep an eye on T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)?

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) is -76.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $1.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTOO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.29% higher than the price target low of $0.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -10.54% and -14.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.55 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -64.16% off its SMA200. TTOO registered -88.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.94%.

The stock witnessed a -40.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.48%, and is 3.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.00% over the week and 9.53% over the month.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $40.51M and $27.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.98% and -89.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-123.10%).

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T2 Biosystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.60% this year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 352.54M, and float is at 344.05M with Short Float at 6.23%.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sprague John M,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sprague John M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $4767.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

T2 Biosystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Giffin Brett A. (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 10,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $0.49 per share for $5183.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10600.0 shares of the TTOO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, Barclay Alec (Chief Operations Officer) acquired 12,952 shares at an average price of $0.50 for $6476.0. The insider now directly holds 181,945 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO).