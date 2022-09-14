Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -8.66% Change This Year

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is -8.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79%.

Currently trading at $10.55, the stock is -10.10% and -6.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing -6.97% at the moment leaves the stock 8.40% off its SMA200. FOLD registered -6.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.67%.

The stock witnessed a -14.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.88%, and is -5.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $321.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -87.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.51% and -18.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.90%).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.97M, and float is at 251.87M with Short Float at 8.60%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Bradley L,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Campbell Bradley L sold 5,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $11.29 per share for a total of $61764.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Quimi Daphne (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,397 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $11.29 per share for $49621.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the FOLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Crowley John F (Executive Chairman) disposed off 11,346 shares at an average price of $11.30 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 867,365 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -32.47% down over the past 12 months and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) that is 6.39% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 10.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.