Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) is 17.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.21 and a high of $9.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $9.08, the stock is -0.04% and 10.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 26.11% off its SMA200. AIV registered 32.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.18%.

The stock witnessed a -5.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.02%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $190.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.75. Distance from 52-week low is 74.32% and -7.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.60M, and float is at 143.47M with Short Float at 7.49%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leupp Jay P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Leupp Jay P bought 2,145 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $6.31 per share for a total of $13545.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2145.0 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that CONSIDINE TERRY (Director) bought a total of 138,572 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $7.00 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.66 million shares of the AIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, CONSIDINE TERRY (Director) acquired 16,803 shares at an average price of $6.98 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,516,803 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV).