Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) down -46.85% since start of the year

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is -46.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $10.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 19.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.21, the stock is -13.40% and -12.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -5.03% at the moment leaves the stock -22.82% off its SMA200. ACHR registered -66.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.31%.

The stock witnessed a -33.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.55%, and is -7.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 22.99% and -69.53% from its 52-week high.

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -742.70% this year.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.46M, and float is at 128.42M with Short Float at 8.88%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adcock Brett,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Adcock Brett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Adcock Brett (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $4.51 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Adcock Brett (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $4.39 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).