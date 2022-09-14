Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is -34.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.87 and a high of $348.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $172.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.01% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.89% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -13.52% lower than the price target low of $143.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.34, the stock is 0.52% and 12.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -5.81% at the moment leaves the stock -9.39% off its SMA200. BILL registered -42.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.84%.

The stock witnessed a 2.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.44%, and is 9.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 2269 employees, a market worth around $16.53B and $642.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 264.40. Profit margin for the company is -50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.64% and -53.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.10% this year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.44M, and float is at 99.75M with Short Float at 7.83%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 179 insider transactions have happened at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 145 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lacerte Rene A.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Lacerte Rene A. sold 6,248 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $175.05 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76301.0 shares.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Rettig John R. (CFO) sold a total of 9,453 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $148.22 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24625.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Murray Blake Thomas (CRO) disposed off 95,826 shares at an average price of $164.23 for $15.74 million. The insider now directly holds 116,124 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL).