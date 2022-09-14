Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is -6.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.99 and a high of $34.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXMT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.79% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.07% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $28.78, the stock is -2.37% and -2.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -5.56% off its SMA200. BXMT registered -7.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.17%.

The stock witnessed a -5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.77%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.01 and Fwd P/E is 10.37. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.73% and -15.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 184.90% this year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.67M, and float is at 168.35M with Short Float at 4.03%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marone Anthony F. JR,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Marone Anthony F. JR sold 484 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $28.69 per share for a total of $13886.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43962.0 shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Keenan Katharine A (CEO & President) sold a total of 2,270 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $28.70 per share for $65160.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the BXMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Marone Anthony F. JR (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $28.32 for $11330.0. The insider now directly holds 44,446 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -6.26% down over the past 12 months. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -18.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.