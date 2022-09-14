Check out this: Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is -37.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.99 and a high of $36.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.77% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 4.23% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.07, the stock is 1.54% and -3.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -26.33% off its SMA200. DEI registered -36.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.68%.

The stock witnessed a -7.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.02%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $962.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.83 and Fwd P/E is 30.32. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.95% and -43.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Douglas Emmett Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.80% this year.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.78M, and float is at 168.65M with Short Float at 3.66%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wang Shirley,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wang Shirley bought 284,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $21.17 per share for a total of $6.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Douglas Emmett Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Kaplan Jordan L (Chief Exec Officer, President) bought a total of 48,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $20.48 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.85 million shares of the DEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Feinberg David T (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $20.31 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -19.74% down over the past 12 months and Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) that is -4.57% lower over the same period. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -47.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.