Check out this: Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) could be on the verge of a big rally

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is -12.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.97 and a high of $53.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTRG stock was last observed hovering at around $48.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38%.

Currently trading at $46.92, the stock is -6.60% and -5.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -2.89% off its SMA200. WTRG registered -1.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.67%.

The stock witnessed a -9.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.51%, and is -4.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has around 3211 employees, a market worth around $12.18B and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.15 and Fwd P/E is 24.57. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.52% and -13.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essential Utilities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.70% this year.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.10M, and float is at 261.77M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUBIN ROBERT A,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that RUBIN ROBERT A sold 1,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $51.00 per share for a total of $99654.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69871.0 shares.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) that is trading -16.93% down over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is -2.60% lower over the same period. California Water Service Group (CWT) is -2.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.