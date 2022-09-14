Check out this: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) could be on the verge of a big rally

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is -53.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.62 and a high of $199.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWK stock was last observed hovering at around $91.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.36%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $87.39, the stock is -5.88% and -12.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -4.75% at the moment leaves the stock -36.88% off its SMA200. SWK registered -53.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.73%.

The stock witnessed a -12.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.42%, and is 2.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has around 71300 employees, a market worth around $12.60B and $16.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.28 and Fwd P/E is 12.84. Distance from 52-week low is 3.27% and -56.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.82M, and float is at 147.18M with Short Float at 3.63%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MANNING ROBERT J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MANNING ROBERT J bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $85.50 per share for a total of $2.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Link Janet (SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $90.96 per share for $90960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28260.0 shares of the SWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Ayers Andrea J. (Director) acquired 15,500 shares at an average price of $95.69 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK).

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -12.34% down over the past 12 months and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) that is -8.63% lower over the same period.