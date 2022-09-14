Cigna Corporation (CI) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 15.64% Upside

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is 24.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $191.74 and a high of $296.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CI stock was last observed hovering at around $294.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.33% off its average median price target of $319.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.64% off the consensus price target high of $340.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -24.7% lower than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $286.82, the stock is -0.83% and 2.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 14.50% off its SMA200. CI registered 37.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.80%.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.41%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Cigna Corporation (CI) has around 73700 employees, a market worth around $87.12B and $179.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.11 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.59% and -3.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Cigna Corporation (CI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cigna Corporation (CI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cigna Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.50% this year.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.12M, and float is at 300.26M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Cigna Corporation (CI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanford Paul A,the company’sEVP Operations. SEC filings show that Sanford Paul A sold 374 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $285.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9121.0 shares.

Cigna Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Agoglia Hoeltzel Mary T (SVP Tax & Chief Acct. Officer) sold a total of 7,044 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $286.89 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8498.0 shares of the CI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Neville Everett (EVP, Strat, Corp Dev/Solutions) disposed off 902 shares at an average price of $273.98 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 6,764 shares of Cigna Corporation (CI).

Cigna Corporation (CI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 23.99% up over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is 18.86% higher over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is 30.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.