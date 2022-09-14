Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is 9.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.07 and a high of $115.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTXS stock was last observed hovering at around $103.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.45% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.45% higher than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.53, the stock is 0.52% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 4.67% off its SMA200. CTXS registered -4.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.00%.

The stock witnessed a 0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.53%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.25% over the week and 0.44% over the month.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $13.14B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.87 and Fwd P/E is 17.72. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.61% and -9.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citrix Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.10% this year.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.73M, and float is at 125.86M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENSHALL DAVID J,the company’sCEO & PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that HENSHALL DAVID J sold 5,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 01 at a price of $107.96 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) that is trading -25.93% down over the past 12 months and Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is -2.41% lower over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 15.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.